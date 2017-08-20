Ripkowski played six snaps in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Ripkowski was limited to just one special teams snap in the Packers' preseason opener, but he saw his first action on offense Saturday. He will head into 2017 as the Packers' top fullback, and figures to play a more active role in the game plan than most fullbacks after totaling 196 yards and three scores on 43 touches a year ago.