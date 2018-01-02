Ripkowski finished the 2017 season with five carries for 13 yards and seven receptions for 39 yards in 16 games.

Ripkowski accumulated 196 yards and three touchdowns on 43 touches the season before, so it seemed he would be more involved in the offense in 2017 than he actually was. However, the Packers got better usage out of their running backs than they did the year before, so Ripkowski was limited almost exclusively to blocking duty and special teams work. His reputation made him a first alternate for this year's Pro Bowl, but his 12 touches in 2017 mean he will head into 2018 without any realistic fantasy value.