Rodgers is not among the quarterbacks as the Packers open mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

This was the anticipated outcome at this point, but it's now official with Green Bay's minicamp underway. It remains to be seen how things will play out between Rodgers and the Packers, but it will likely be Jordan Love and Blake Bortles seeing most of the reps with the first-team offense in his absence. Rodgers stands to lose just under $100,000 by not making an appearance, but the Packers could choose to waive that fine by calling it an excused absence.