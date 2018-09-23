Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Active again Sunday
Rodgers (knee) is active for Sunday's game at Washington, Jason Wahlers of the Packers' official site reports.
Although the Packers never revealed whether Rodgers took part in Saturday's session, he likely did just that for the second week in a row. In his first game on a balky left knee Week 2, he compiled 281 yards and one touchdown against one of the NFL's top defenses, the Vikings, albeit with the help of an overtime period. His mobility was clearly hindered, though, and will be tested further in what will be rainy conditions in Landover, Md. this Sunday.
