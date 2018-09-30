Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Active, as expected

Rodgers (knee) is active Sunday against the Bills.

Rodgers has been tagged with a questionable designation for three consecutive weeks, and in a pattern Green Bay fans and fantasy owners have come to expect, he'll suit up yet again for the green and gold. While it's no secret the mobility of Rodgers has been limited due to the injury, he's still managed to throw for six touchdowns and zero interceptions through the season's first three weeks. In each game this season, Rodgers has compiled 265 or more yards, a completion percentage of 61 percent or greater and at least one passing touchdown, giving him a relatively secure fantasy floor despite not playing at 100 percent.

