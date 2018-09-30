Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Active, as expected
Rodgers (knee) is active Sunday against the Bills.
Rodgers has been tagged with a questionable designation for three consecutive weeks, and in a pattern Green Bay fans and fantasy owners have come to expect, he'll suit up yet again for the green and gold. While it's no secret the mobility of Rodgers has been limited due to the injury, he's still managed to throw for six touchdowns and zero interceptions through the season's first three weeks. In each game this season, Rodgers has compiled 265 or more yards, a completion percentage of 61 percent or greater and at least one passing touchdown, giving him a relatively secure fantasy floor despite not playing at 100 percent.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Listed as questionable again•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Positive reports following Thursday's practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially limited Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Logging limited practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Opens week in rehab group•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Survives Week 3 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....