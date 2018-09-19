Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Admits knee injury may worsen

Rodgers confirmed Wednesday that his injured left knee could get worse as the season goes on, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "Yeah, obviously that's a concern," Rodgers said Wednesday. "Hopefully it goes the other way though."

Rodgers donned a bulky knee brace during Sunday's 29-29 tie with the Vikings, playing all 77 offensive snaps. The workload followed no practice reps until Saturday's session, which gave the Packers confidence he'd be able to handle the punishment on game day. On Wednesday's estimated injury report, Rodgers was listed as a non-participant, according to Michael Cohen of The Athletic. Rodgers may follow a similar practice regimen to Week 2, focusing on rehab and meetings rather than practice with the hope that prep leaves him ready for Sunday's contest at Washington.