Rodgers (right thumb) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Rodgers maintained his activity level from Wednesday, giving him just one more chance to ditch his designation before the end of the week. He's been able to do so each of the previous three, though, meaning he's in line to keep up the streak and gain clearance prior to Sunday's contest at Detroit.
