Rodgers completed 26 of 33 pass attempts for 290 yards and three touchdowns, adding six carries for 13 yards and a rushing TD during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Lions.

After Detroit managed to keep the game tied through two quarters, Rodgers led the Packers to a combined 17 points over Green Bay's first three drives of the second half. In doing so, the eight-time Pro Bowler helped his team secure a second consecutive NFC North crown, and Rodgers also currently has Green Bay situated as the conference's top seed. It's hard to argue Rodgers' 39:4 TD:INT isn't of MVP level. The 10-3 Packers prepare to host the sliding Panthers on Saturday night.