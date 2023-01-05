Rodgers (right thumb/knee) returned to practice Thursday, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Rodgers is managing thumb and knee issues, with his absence from Wednesday's practice having been described as a maintenance day by Hodkiewicz. Thursday's injury report will clarify the QB's official participation level, but at this stage Rodgers appears to be in no danger of missing Sunday night's game against the Lions.
