Rodgers (thumb) returned to practice Thursday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
As he's done each of the last three weeks, Rodgers followed up a DNP at the first practice with an appearance one day later. He again had a tape job on his balky right thumb as he threw passes during individual drills. Rodgers' activity level will be confirmed later Thursday on the second injury report of Week 8 prep.
