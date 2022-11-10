Rodgers (right thumb) took part in the open portion of Thursday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers kicked off Week 10 preparations with no activity as he got treatment on his balky right thumb, which has impacted his practice reps for five weeks running. During the four games playing with the injury, his performance waned a bit, as he completed 61 percent of his passes for 934 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions during that span. Not all of the inconsistency can be chalked up to Rodgers' health, with the O-line juggling different alignments and the skill positions banged up, particularly at wide receiver. Speaking of, rookie Romeo Doubs is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, Sammy Watkins (knee) also didn't practice Wednesday, and Allen Lazard (shoulder) was limited during that session, so the receivers available for Rodgers this Sunday against the Cowboys are up in the air.