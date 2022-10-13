Rodgers (thumb) took part in individual drills at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
After sitting out Wednesday due to a right thumb injury, he was spotted throwing with a contraption or tape job around the base of the thumb one day later. It remains to be seen if Rodgers will take part in team drills, but the media won't be present for that part of the session. In any case, Rodgers' activity level will become known upon the release of Thursday's practice report.
