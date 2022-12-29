Rodgers (right thumb/knee) returned to practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It remains to be seen how the Packers list Rodgers' participation level, but his return to the field after missing Wednesday's session supports the QB's expectation that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
