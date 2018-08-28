Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back in business
Rodgers (illness), who did not practice Monday, is back at work Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Like many key starters throughout the league, Rodgers isn't in line to play in his team's preseason finale, Thursday against the Chiefs. In that contest, look for reserve QB Tim Boyle to garner more snaps than Brett Hundley and DeShone Kizer.
