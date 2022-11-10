Rodgers (thumb) was limited at Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
After Wednesday's DNP, Rodgers at least returned to individual drills one day later as he continues to deal with a lingering right thumb injury. Assuming he trends as he normally has the previous four games, he again will direct the Packers offense Sunday against the Cowboys. As for Green Bay's receiving corps, rookie Romeo Doubs is slated to miss 4-to-6 weeks due to a high-ankle sprain, while security blanket Randall Cobb (ankle) isn't eligible to come off IR for another week. Consequently, Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Sammy Watkins (knee), who both were limited Thursday, project for large workloads this weekend, assuming they're active. Christian Watson, Samori Toure, Amari Rodgers and potentially practice squad member Juwann Winfree are the candidates to round out the group.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Throws three picks in loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready for Sunday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Another limited showing•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Kicks off week as limited•