Rodgers (thumb) practiced in full Thursday.
As he did last week, Rodgers sat out Wednesday's session before returning to the field one day later with a tape job on his balky right thumb, going down as a full participant. He's thus clear to take on a Commanders defense Sunday that has given up 12 touchdowns versus two interceptions to opposing signal-callers in six contests this season.
