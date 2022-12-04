Rodgers completed 18 of 31 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-19 win over the Bears.

Rodgers played through ribs and thumb injuries to lead the Packers to a comeback victory at the home of their division rivals. While the quarterback's stat line wasn't anything special, Rodgers' fourth-down touchdown to rookie Christian Watson gave Green Bay a much-needed score heading into halftime. With his team now entering its bye week, Rodgers will get some welcomed extra time to rest his injuries ahead of Week 15's Monday night matchup versus the Rams.