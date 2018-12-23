Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Beats Jets with his legs

Rodgers (groin/knee) completed 37 of 55 passes for 442 yards and two touchdowns while adding 32 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and running in a two-point conversion in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.

Given how effective he was with his legs, it's safe to say Rodgers wasn't at all limited by the groin injury he picked up last week. The veteran quarterback's pair of passing touchdowns were a 49-yarder to Jake Kumerow and a 16-yarder to Davante Adams, the latter of which won the game in overtime. That game-winning touchdown was set up by a pair of one-yard Rodgers rushing scores in the fourth quarter. Owners who stuck with Rodgers through this down season by his lofty standards were handsomely rewarded in what was the Championship round for most fantasy leagues. Rodgers will likely be productive in Week 17 as well given his history of dominating the Lions.