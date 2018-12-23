Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Beats Jets with his legs
Rodgers (groin/knee) completed 37 of 55 passes for 442 yards and two touchdowns while adding 32 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and running in a two-point conversion in Sunday's 44-38 overtime win over the Jets.
Given how effective he was with his legs, it's safe to say Rodgers wasn't at all limited by the groin injury he picked up last week. The veteran quarterback's pair of passing touchdowns were a 49-yarder to Jake Kumerow and a 16-yarder to Davante Adams, the latter of which won the game in overtime. That game-winning touchdown was set up by a pair of one-yard Rodgers rushing scores in the fourth quarter. Owners who stuck with Rodgers through this down season by his lofty standards were handsomely rewarded in what was the Championship round for most fantasy leagues. Rodgers will likely be productive in Week 17 as well given his history of dominating the Lions.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expects to play after full practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 16 status still undecided•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playoff elimination not a factor•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Status remains murky•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Picks up groin injury Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16