Rodgers (thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
As has been the norm for three weeks running, Rodgers is kicking off prep for an upcoming game with no activity as he tends to an injured right thumb, which likely will make way for a full session Thursday. While Rodgers has played through the pain the last two games, the results on the field have remained uneven, with 5.8 yards per attempt and just 440 yards passing as the Packers have dropped three straight contests. Assuming he gains clearance to play Week 8, as he has of late, Rodgers will have a tough task on his hands Sunday in Buffalo.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: More frustration in Week 7 loss•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Back to full practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Frustrating home defeat•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Returns to all activity Thursday•