Rodgers (thumb) was limited in practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
As has been the norm for much of the campaign, the Packers are holding back Rodgers in the first practice of the week and potentially will do the same Thursday as he continues to tend to a balky right thumb. Even so, his availability for game days rarely has been in question. Green Bay's skill positions remain banged-up, as running back Aaron Jones (shin/glute) and wide receivers Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Randall Cobb (illness) were limited Wednesday, while rookie wideout Romeo Doubs has yet to practice since suffering a high-ankle sprain back in Week 9.
