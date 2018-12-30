Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Being evaluated for concussion

Rodgers left Sunday's game against the Lions to be evaluated for a concussion.

If Rodgers is diagnosed with a concussion, it would be a fitting end to what has been a lost season in Green Bay. Fortunately for the quarterback, there won't be any meaningful game action for many months, so he would have plenty of time to recover. DeShone Kizer will fill in at QB for as long as Rodgers is sidelined.

