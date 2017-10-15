Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Breaks collarbone, season in jeopardy
Rodgers broke his collarbone Sunday at Minnesota and may miss the rest of the season.
Rodgers sustained the injury on a hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr, landing awkwardly on his right arm in the process. With a diagnosis confirmed, Rodgers is a prime candidate to land on injured reserve in the coming days. While Brett Hundley will finish out the contest and likely be named the starting quarterback moving forward, the Packers will also do their due diligence in restocking the position, either via trade or free agency.
