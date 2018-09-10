Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Carted to locker room

Rodgers (knee/leg) was carted to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rodgers limped off the field grabbing at his left knee after he took a sack on third down to end a drive. He was then carted from the medical tent to the locker room, with DeShone Kizer taking over at quarterback for the start of the next series. The Packers haven't made any announcement on Rodgers' availability for the rest of the night.