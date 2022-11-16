Rodgers (thumb) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game against the Titans, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Rodgers' right thumb has been the cause for practice limitations for the last six weeks, but it has yet to impact his availability for games. He'll again be without rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain. However, other skill-position players like running back Aaron Jones (shin) and wideouts Allen Lazard (shoulder) and Christian Watson (ankle) will be available, and old reliable Randall Cobb (ankle) may be activated from IR for Week 11 action. As a result, Rodgers could have as close to a full complement of offensive weapons available to him Thursday as he has all season.