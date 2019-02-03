Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Clear of injuries
Rodgers (concussion) said at the NFL Honors event Saturday that he has no lingering injury concerns, Lindsey Pallares of WBAY Sports reports.
Rodgers exited the season finale against the Lions after sustaining the concussion, tweaked his groin Week 15 and battled a bone bruise and MCL sprain for the bulk of the season, which resulted in him skipping last week's Pro Bowl. The veteran signal caller avoided surgery on his knee and is now resuming his regular offseason workout routine. The 35-year-old totaled 4,442 yards and completed 62 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions this season, as he'll look to return to his MVP-caliber form in 2019 with new head coach Matt LaFleur.
