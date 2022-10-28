Rodgers (thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Buffalo.
The Packers have limited Rodgers' practice reps the past two weeks while he's dealt with an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand, but there was never any doubt he'd play in Sunday's game. Top wideout Allen Lazard, on the other hand, has been ruled out with a shoulder injury, leaving Rodgers with Romeo Doubs and Sammy Watkins as his likely top receivers against one of the best defenses in the leagues.
