Rodgers (ribs/thumb) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

He might be in pain but will get the start, just as he promised earlier this week. Rodgers managed limited practices Thursday and Friday ahead of what's essentially a must-win game against the Bears, hoping he can play through his pair of injuries and keep Green Bay in the playoff hunt. The 39-year-old (as of Friday) did say he'd try to have an "open mind" if the Packers eventually are eliminated and want to take a look at QB Jordan Love and other young players. For now, Rodgers will be relying on some of those young guys, namely rookie WR Christian Watson, who caught six TD passes (including one from Love) the past three weeks. There's also some hope for fellow rookie Romeo Doubs (ankle) to end a month-long absence, as he's been deemed questionable ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.