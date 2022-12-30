Rodgers (thumb/knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
The knee injury is a recent addition from last Sunday's 26-20 win over Miami, while the thumb is something Rodgers has managed for a couple months, with reports at one point suggesting he has an avulsion fracture in the affected digit. Whatever the case, he hasn't thrown for 300 yards or run for a touchdown all season and has only one game with more than two passing touchdowns. Rodgers does get an excellent matchup in a must-win game for the Packers this week, though he might not have WR Christian Watson (questionable - hip) at his disposal against a Vikings defense that's given up the most points in the league to quarterbacks.
