Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Cleared to play, minus top WRs
Rodgers (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but Davante Adams (toe) has been ruled out and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) is listed as doubtful, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
As if that weren't bad enough, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable, heading toward a game-time decision. The Packers at least managed to get Jimmy Graham (ankle) off the injury report, giving Rodgers one of his regular pass catchers for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gets in limited practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Gets 'limited' designation again•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Leads dramatic comeback win•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Ready to face Lions•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited in practice again•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Limited by knee injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 7 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 7 QB Preview: Start Dak/Sit Rodgers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 7, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Perfect matchup
The Dolphins and their historically inept defense offer a dream matchup for three primed Buffalo...