Play

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Cleared to play, minus top WRs

Rodgers (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but Davante Adams (toe) has been ruled out and Geronimo Allison (concussion/chest) is listed as doubtful, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

As if that weren't bad enough, Marquez Valdes-Scantling (knee/ankle) is listed as questionable, heading toward a game-time decision. The Packers at least managed to get Jimmy Graham (ankle) off the injury report, giving Rodgers one of his regular pass catchers for Sunday's matchup with the Raiders.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories