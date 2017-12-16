Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Cleared to return Sunday
Rodgers (collarbone), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Carolina.
Although the Packers tacked Rodgers onto the injury report Saturday, the lack of a designation is the final bit of information needed to pencil him in as the starting quarterback Sunday. In four career appearances against the Panthers, he's averaged 307.5 passing yards per game and posted a 12:2 TD:INT.
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Joins active roster Saturday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Officially in line for Week 15 start•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Medically cleared to play•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 15 status remains undecided•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: CT scan on tap•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practices in pads Thursday•
-
Week 15 DFS plays
Heath Cummings knows the Patriots and Steelers have the highest over/under of the week. There's...
-
Fantasy football: Avoid Lamar Miller
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 15 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 15 TE sleepers
In a down week for tight ends, Charles Clay is one of several sleepers who can help you in...
-
Week 15 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.