Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Cleared to return Sunday

Rodgers (collarbone), who was activated from injured reserve Saturday, doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Carolina.

Although the Packers tacked Rodgers onto the injury report Saturday, the lack of a designation is the final bit of information needed to pencil him in as the starting quarterback Sunday. In four career appearances against the Panthers, he's averaged 307.5 passing yards per game and posted a 12:2 TD:INT.