Rodgers completed 19 of 24 passes for 240 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 35-16 win over the Bears.

Rodgers threw three touchdowns in the first half and could've had another deep one to start the second if not for a drop. Although Chicago failed to secure a couple would-be interceptions, Rodgers once again got the best of his long-time divisional foe, locking up the NFC's top seed in the process. At 37 years old, Rodgers set a new Packers franchise record with 48 passing touchdowns versus just five interceptions and added another three scores on the ground as well. That massive production will likely earn Rodgers his third career MVP award. The superstar signal-caller will now get a week off before Green Bay hosts a divisional-round playoff game.