Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Coach pleased with recovery

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy indicated that he was satisfied with how Rodgers (collarbone) looked while doing rehab work off to the side during Wednesday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "I think [Rodgers is] making really good progress," McCarthy said Thursday. "I know the training staff and the strength and conditioning staff are very pleased with where he is. He's moving right along."

The workout amounted to Rodgers' first on-field appearance since he fractured his right collarbone Oct. 15 against the Vikings, resulting in a complex surgery four days later that necessitated two plates and 13 screws being inserted into the collarbone. While the Packers aren't banking on Rodgers playing again this season, the quarterback at least took a positive step forward in that regard with Wednesday's activity. Rodgers will remain limited to nothing more than rehab sessions off to the side during the next two weeks before he's able to return to practice beginning Dec. 1, which would then set in motion a 21-day window through which the Packers can evaluate him for a potential return from injured reserve. Rodgers would be eligible to play no sooner than the Packers' Week 15 matchup with the Panthers if he's activated.