Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Comes up big down stretch

Rodgers completed 28 of 42 passes for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while adding seven carries for 21 yards, in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Seahawks.

The Seattle defense didn't make things easy for Rodgers, who nonetheless came through with big plays when it counted most. The highlight was a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jordy Nelson down the seam on a 3rd-and-2 with Earl Thomas and Bobby Wagner in coverage. Clearly unafraid of a challenge, Rodgers will return to Atlanta next week looking to avenge his loss from last year's NFC championship game. He finished that game with three touchdown passes, but each of them came in the second half after Atlanta jumped out to a 31-0 lead.