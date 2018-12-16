Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Comes up short in division rivalry

Rodgers completed 24 of 42 passes for 274 yards and an interception during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Chicago. He added 25 yards on three carries.

Down by 10 in the closing minutes of the game, Rodgers looked like he was in position to lead a comeback. Instead, after marching to the Chicago 9-yard line, Rodgers was picked in the end zone by Eddie Jackson, effectively sticking a fork in the Packers. Green Bay has been in a tailspin with six losses in the last eight games. Rodgers, depending on who you listen to, has been the cause, the victim, or both. Either way, the two-time MVP has not accounted for more than two touchdowns in a game since Week 5 and has failed to account for multiple touchdowns in three of his last four games, including two games with under 200 passing yards. There probably won't be a cure for whatever ails Rodgers and the Packers until the offseason. In the meantime, next Sunday brings a Jets pass defense ranked in the top 10 in the league in opponent passer rating.