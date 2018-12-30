Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Concussion confirmed
Rodgers has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game versus the Lions.
The confirmation of a concussion marks the third of Rodgers' career, as noted by Jason Wilde of ESPN.com. As a result, Rodgers is in the protocol for head injuries and won't be eligible to speak with the media until he gains clearance from an independent neurologist, which clouds whether he may undergo knee surgery immediately after the season, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. No matter how the upcoming months go for Rodgers, he'll end his 11th year as the starting quarterback in Green Bay with 4,442 yards passing, a 25:2 TD:INT and 269 yards on 43 rushes (6.3 YPC).
More News
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Beats Jets with his legs•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expects to play after full practice•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Practicing Wednesday•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Week 16 status still undecided•
-
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Playoff elimination not a factor•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...