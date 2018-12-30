Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Concussion confirmed

Rodgers has been diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game versus the Lions.

The confirmation of a concussion marks the third of Rodgers' career, as noted by Jason Wilde of ESPN.com. As a result, Rodgers is in the protocol for head injuries and won't be eligible to speak with the media until he gains clearance from an independent neurologist, which clouds whether he may undergo knee surgery immediately after the season, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. No matter how the upcoming months go for Rodgers, he'll end his 11th year as the starting quarterback in Green Bay with 4,442 yards passing, a 25:2 TD:INT and 269 yards on 43 rushes (6.3 YPC).