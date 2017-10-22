Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could be back before end of season

Doctors who evaluated Rodgers' broken right collarbone believe the quarterback will be able to resume throwing in six weeks, which would put him on track for a return late in the season, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers, who suffered the injury in last Sunday's loss to the Vikings, had previously missed seven weeks in 2013 with a broken left collarbone, but the early expectation that his recovery timetable would be longer this time around because he required surgery and the injury was to his throwing side. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network suggests the longer timetable likely remains in place and the Packers aren't counting on Rodgers to return in 2017, but it appears the team will at least see how the two-time MVP progresses in subsequent weeks before rendering a final verdict on that front. Green Bay moved Rodgers to injured reserve Friday, which officially rules him out until at least the team's Week 15 matchup against the Packers. If Rodgers heals as quickly as doctors believe and the Packers are still in the playoff hunt, then his chances of getting activated from IR and suiting up at some point in the team's final three games would increase.