Rodgers said Saturday that he'll "figure things out in a couple weeks" when asked by NBC Sports about his plans for the 2021 season, Ben Kenney of USA Today reports.

Though the statement from Rodgers -- who was participating in this week's American Century Championship golf event in Lake Tahoe, Nev. -- is vague, it bears mentioning that the two-week timeline would align with the start of Packers training camp July 27. After his discontent with the organization became public knowledge on the day of the 2021 NFL Draft, Rodgers unsurprisingly elected to skip the Packers' entire offseason program, but his potential absence from training camp would prove more telling with regard to his intentions for the upcoming season. If Rodgers isn't on the field for the start of training camp, Jordan Love would step in as the team's No. 1 quarterback, and the Packers could start to more seriously entertain the idea of trading the reigning MVP.