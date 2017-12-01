Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could practice Saturday
Rodgers (collarbone) could return to practice Saturday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Rodgers has made good progress in his recovery from a broken collarbone suffered in Week 6, and if all goes well in a workout Friday, he could be back on the practice field as soon as this weekend. Rodgers will not be eligible to play again until Week 15, and it's no sure bet that he will play that week, but the door has been opened further for a potential return before the regular season comes to a close.
