Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Could see action in upcoming games

Rodgers did not suit up for Thursday's preseason opener, but Packers.com senior writer Mike Spofford presumes Rodgers will see action in the Packers' next two exhibition contests.

Rodgers was not expected to play Thursday, but the Packers did not reveal until shortly before kickoff that he would indeed be held out. It's probably beneficial for him to see at least some action this preseason in order to get in a test run with new head coach and play caller Matt LaFleur, but the Packers will no doubt be cautious with him in order to make sure he is 100 percent for the team's season opener against the Bears. As was the case prior to exhibition game No. 1, Rodgers' availability for the Packers' second preseason contest, against the Ravens, may not be determined until close to game day.