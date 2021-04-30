Rodgers might consider retirement as an option to force his way out of Green Bay, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst made it clear Thursday night that he has no intention of trading Rodgers, who reportedly has become disgruntled to the point that he's considered refusing to report to the team this summer. A holdout, however, could lead to fines, so the threat of retirement might provide more leverage. Of course, the Packers know that Rodgers prefers to continue his football career, and they'll still have him under contract if he retires and then un-retires. It's a complicated situation with no resolution in immediate sight.