Packers' Aaron Rodgers: CT scan on tap
Rodgers will undergo a CT scan on his surgically repaired right collarbone this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. If the scans return negative, Rodgers would gain medical clearance to return from injured reserve and play Week 15 against the Panthers.
Rodgers has healed about as quickly as the Packers could have anticipated after placing him on injured reserve shortly after he fractured the collarbone in his throwing shoulder in an Oct. 15 loss to the Vikings. The quarterback resumed practicing Dec. 2, drawing positive reviews while working for the scout team. So long as doctors agree with the coaching staff and his teammates' assessments that Rodgers is ready to play again, expect him to come off IR and displace Brett Hundley as the team's starter under center. The only potential wrinkle to that plan might be the Packers losing to the Browns on Sunday, which would drop the team's record to 6-7 and effectively remove them from contention for an NFC wild-card spot.
