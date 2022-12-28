Rodgers was held out of practice Wednesday with a knee injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers took a hard hit to the knee during Sunday's 26-20 win over Miami, but he finished out the game and now has a decent chance to reach the playoffs as a wild card. With that in mind, he'll likely suit up Sunday if it's just a matter of pain tolerance.
