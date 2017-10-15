Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Departs in first quarter with injury
Rodgers was removed from Sunday's game against the Vikings in the first quarter with an unspecified injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodgers took a hit from the Vikings' Anthony Barr after getting rid of a throw during the Packers' second series of the game and appeared to land hard on his right arm and shoulder. The quarterback was examined on the sideline before being carted off the field and to the locker room, but the Packers have yet to elaborate on the extent of his injury. More news should come forth later Sunday, but for now, the Packers will be forced to proceed with Brett Hundley under center in the event Rodgers is unable to return.
