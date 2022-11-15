Rodgers (thumb) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
For the sixth week in a row, Rodgers is enduring practice limitations, though the Packers didn't hold a sesson Monday, so he has two more chances to prove his health ahead of Thursday's game against the Titans. He's coming off one of his better statistical performances of the season in Week 10, when he completed 14 of 20 passes for 224 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions during Sunday's 31-28 overtime win versus the Cowboys. Assuming he gains clearance to play Week 11, Rodgers again is expected to be without rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs, so Allen Lazard (shoulder), Christian Watson (ankle) and Sammy Watkins would serve as the top options at the position.
