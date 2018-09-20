Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Doesn't practice Thursday

Rodgers (knee) was held out of practice Thursday,

As expected, Rodgers was listed as a non-participant for a second consecutive day, instead rehabbing the MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee. Considering his Week 2 performance came on the heels of no practice until Saturday's session, he may merely have to fulfill the same schedule to play in Sunday's game at Washington. Even so, he appears certain to earn a questionable designation for Week 3.

More News
Our Latest Stories