Rodgers (right thumb) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
As Rodgers was last Wednesday before he returned to full practices to end Week 6 prep. He's tending to a right thumb injury that he suffered on the Packers' last offensive play of a Week 5 loss to the Giants in London, but it hasn't impacted his ability to play on game day yet. Still, Rodgers didn't fare too well in this past Sunday's defeat to the Jets, completing 26 of 41 passes for 246 yards and one touchdown while taking four sacks and losing one of his two fumbles.
