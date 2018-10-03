Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Rodgers (knee) was held out of Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
On the heels of his first official practice session since Week 1 last Thursday, Rodgers had a modest showing during Sunday's win against the Bills, completing 22 of 40 passes for 298 yards, one touchdown and one interception. As he kicked off Week 5 prep, he told Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com that he was "moving better" in that contest and believes his left knee is "not regressing." The latter point is key after Rodgers admitted on Sept. 19 that the knee could worsen as he continues to play on it. Look for Rodgers to practice in some capacity Thursday, as he did a week ago, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.
