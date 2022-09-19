Rodgers completed 19 of 25 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Bears. He added 10 yards on five rushing attempts and lost a fumble.

Rodgers was briefly credited with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Jones in the second quarter, but the play was later deemed a run. The veteran quarterback's first touchdown pass of the season finally came later in the second quarter on an eight-yard touch pass to Jones, and Rodgers added a five-yard touchdown to Allen Lazard to give Green Bay a 24-7 halftime lead. Green Bay went run-heavy on offense while nursing a big lead for the entire second half, so Rodgers finished the night with another modest stat line. Rodgers will bring a 2:1 TD:INT into a high-profile Week 3 showdown with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.