Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Expected to play against Baltimore

Coach Matt LaFleur said Rodgers and the other starters will play "a quarter or so" in Thursday's preseason game at Baltimore, Jason Wilde of The Wisconsin State Journal reports.

The Packers used Geronimo Allison and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in their preseason opener, while Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham were held out. There's no guarantee they all play Thursday, but it at least seems Rodgers will be out there to start the game. He's surrounded by most of the same players from last season, with LaFleur and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett representing the major changes.